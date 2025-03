Winter Sun

This is the last photo I took almost 2 weeks ago.

There is so much going on in my life at the moment that I don't have the headspace to carry on with this project at this time. I'm going to take a break for a couple of months and intend to return when things settle down a bit. I will try and check in and comment as often as I can as I do enjoy seeing other people's pictures. Cheerio for now!