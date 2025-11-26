Sign up
Photo 573
A reflective kind of day
Enjoyed the lovely late autumn sunshine today on a lunchtime walk.
For the 52 week challenge - scape. Waterscape
26th November 2025
26th Nov 25
1
0
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
647
photos
31
followers
26
following
564
566
569
570
571
572
573
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
26th November 2025 1:05pm
Tags
waterscape
,
scape
,
52wc-2025-w48
Babs
ace
Beautiful reflections.
November 26th, 2025
