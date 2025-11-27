Sign up
Previous
Photo 574
Nature's still life
I was on my knees in a pile of leaves to take this shot! No time for a lunchtime walk today so a quickie beyond the fire exit of my office building.
27th November 2025
27th Nov 25
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
27th November 2025 1:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
GaryW
Very dainty looking!
November 27th, 2025
