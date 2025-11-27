Previous
Nature's still life by tiaj1402
Photo 574

Nature's still life

I was on my knees in a pile of leaves to take this shot! No time for a lunchtime walk today so a quickie beyond the fire exit of my office building.
27th November 2025 27th Nov 25

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
157% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

GaryW
Very dainty looking!
November 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact