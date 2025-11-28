Sign up
Photo 575
Not many of us left now
Always like the sight of bare or in this case mostly bare, branches against a blue sky!
28th November 2025
28th Nov 25
2
1
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
649
photos
31
followers
26
following
157% complete
566
569
570
571
572
573
574
575
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
28th November 2025 1:26pm
35mm
,
square
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely blue sky.
November 29th, 2025
Boxplayer
ace
The bare months arrive
November 29th, 2025
