Decorations by tiaj1402
Photo 577

Decorations

For the December word list.
I've had this little Avon advent tree for over 30 years. It always brings me great joy when it comes out every December.
1st December 2025 1st Dec 25

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
158% complete

Photo Details

