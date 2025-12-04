Previous
Joy by tiaj1402
Photo 580

Joy

From the December word list
Finding Joy among home-made tree decorations!
4th December 2025 4th Dec 25

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
158% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a stunning tree with these beautiful decorations. Lovely lighting.
December 5th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Gorgeous colours
December 5th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
The decorations are lovely and so effective.
December 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact