Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 581
Preparations
From the December word list.
Between now and Christmas, I am making a nut loaf for 2 separate events. This is a practice run to see if it will survive a stint in the freezer!
5th December 2025
5th Dec 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
655
photos
31
followers
26
following
159% complete
View this month »
574
575
576
577
578
579
580
581
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
5th December 2025 5:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
35mm
,
preparations
,
dec25words
Susan Wakely
ace
I hope that it freezes ok.
December 5th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close