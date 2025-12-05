Previous
Preparations by tiaj1402
Photo 581

Preparations

From the December word list.
Between now and Christmas, I am making a nut loaf for 2 separate events. This is a practice run to see if it will survive a stint in the freezer!
5th December 2025 5th Dec 25

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
159% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
I hope that it freezes ok.
December 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact