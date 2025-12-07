Previous
Boxes by tiaj1402
From the December word list.
Boxes of hand-made decorations to gift to colleagues. Boxes are also hand-made from 12inch square paper.
7th December 2025 7th Dec 25

Tia

@tiaj1402
