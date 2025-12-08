Sign up
Photo 584
Music
From the December word list.
In the front garden of the Blackheath Conservatoire is this moss and grass covered piano which I believe was created for no other reason but a bit of fun!
8th December 2025
8th Dec 25
0
0
Tags
music
,
dec25worrds
