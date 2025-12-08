Previous
Music by tiaj1402
Photo 584

Music

From the December word list.
In the front garden of the Blackheath Conservatoire is this moss and grass covered piano which I believe was created for no other reason but a bit of fun!
8th December 2025 8th Dec 25

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
160% complete

