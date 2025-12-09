Previous
ICM tree by tiaj1402
Combining 2 challenges here - ICM and the December word list.
Office xmas tree with rather nice copper colour highlights!
9th December 2025 9th Dec 25

Tia

@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
Corinne C ace
Wow so well done!
December 9th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
It looks like an explosion.
December 9th, 2025  
