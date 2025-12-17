Previous
Letting off steam by tiaj1402
Photo 589

Letting off steam

Struggled to work today with this heavy cold that half the population have! Very very busy, no time for lunch only a very short break in what was once a smoking area!
17th December 2025 17th Dec 25

Tia

