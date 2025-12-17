Sign up
Photo 589
Letting off steam
Struggled to work today with this heavy cold that half the population have! Very very busy, no time for lunch only a very short break in what was once a smoking area!
17th December 2025
17th Dec 25
0
0
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
16th December 2025 2:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
