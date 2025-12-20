Previous
I'm a cactus; get me out of here! by tiaj1402
Think my bunny eared cactus is trying to tell me something.
Time for a prune and a move!
20th December 2025 20th Dec 25

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
