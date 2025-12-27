Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 596
Lights
From the December word list.
One of the great joys of hanging Christmas decorations is the memories they evoke and the stories behind them. The little wooden angel was given to me by a much loved colleague a long time ago.
27th December 2025
27th Dec 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
672
photos
32
followers
26
following
163% complete
View this month »
590
591
592
593
594
595
596
597
Latest from all albums
75
591
592
593
594
595
596
597
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
28th December 2025 9:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lights
,
lensbaby
,
incameraeffect
Susan Wakely
ace
Aw so sweet.
December 29th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close