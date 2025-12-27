Previous
Lights by tiaj1402
Photo 596

Lights

From the December word list.
One of the great joys of hanging Christmas decorations is the memories they evoke and the stories behind them. The little wooden angel was given to me by a much loved colleague a long time ago.
27th December 2025 27th Dec 25

Tia

@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
Susan Wakely ace
Aw so sweet.
December 29th, 2025  
