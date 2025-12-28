Previous
Giving by tiaj1402
Photo 597

Giving

December words.
I made a handful of these baubles to post with the Christmas cards I sent this year. They were fun to make.
I desaturated the background in Lightroom to highlight the bauble.
28th December 2025 28th Dec 25

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
163% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Beautiful - how did you make them??
December 29th, 2025  
Tia ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond - Thank you, I have a Cricut. It cuts the individual layers of card including the acetate for the backing. Then I just glued the layers together!
December 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact