Photo 597
Giving
December words.
I made a handful of these baubles to post with the Christmas cards I sent this year. They were fun to make.
I desaturated the background in Lightroom to highlight the bauble.
28th December 2025
28th Dec 25
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
giving
dec25words
JackieR
ace
Beautiful - how did you make them??
December 29th, 2025
Tia
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
- Thank you, I have a Cricut. It cuts the individual layers of card including the acetate for the backing. Then I just glued the layers together!
December 29th, 2025
