Previous
Photo 599
Urban Symmetry
For the 52 week challenge - symmetry
1st January 2026
1st Jan 26
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
31st December 2025 9:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
symmetry
,
52wc-2026-w1
Diana
ace
Amazing scene and capture, the symmetry is fabulous. I just cannot imagine living so close to each other.
January 2nd, 2026
