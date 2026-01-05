Previous
Unidentified Tree by tiaj1402
Unidentified Tree

Although I think it could be a sweet chestnut.
Still practicing the manual focusing with my lensbaby; its very hit and miss!
Another bitterly cold but beautiful day. Back to work like many others today but a walk after lunch was just the ticket!
Tia

@tiaj1402
