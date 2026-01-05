Sign up
Previous
Photo 603
Unidentified Tree
Although I think it could be a sweet chestnut.
Still practicing the manual focusing with my lensbaby; its very hit and miss!
Another bitterly cold but beautiful day. Back to work like many others today but a walk after lunch was just the ticket!
5th January 2026
5th Jan 26
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
Tags
lensbaby
,
doubleglass
