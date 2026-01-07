Sign up
Previous
Photo 605
Sparkling
From the January word list.
There were 2 of these left in the training room at work where we had our xmas party but they needed to be moved due to some visiting VIPS! So I carted Rudolph outside for a photo shoot!
7th January 2026
7th Jan 26
0
0
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
7th January 2026 1:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sparkling
,
lensbaby
,
doubleglassoptic
,
jan26words
