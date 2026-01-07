Previous
Sparkling by tiaj1402
Photo 605

Sparkling

From the January word list.
There were 2 of these left in the training room at work where we had our xmas party but they needed to be moved due to some visiting VIPS! So I carted Rudolph outside for a photo shoot!
7th January 2026 7th Jan 26

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
165% complete

Photo Details

