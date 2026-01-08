Previous
Next
Viburnum and bokeh by tiaj1402
Photo 606

Viburnum and bokeh

Lots of ice on my walk to the station this morning which was thankfully gone by lunchtime although I did have to walk home from the station in torrential rain!
There were just a few of these flowering viburnum just outside my office building.
8th January 2026 8th Jan 26

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
166% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact