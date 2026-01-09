Previous
In a spin by tiaj1402
Photo 607

In a spin

From the January word list - water.
Longer lunchtime walk today to one of my favourite spots.
9th January 2026 9th Jan 26

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
166% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Wow I like it!
January 9th, 2026  
KarenD
I love the motion.
January 10th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact