Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 608
The heart of a palm
Bit of a baking day today! Fruit cake for my partner's birthday (his request) and a gluten free ginger marble cake for me. Playtime for me in the garden with the camera while they were in the oven!
10th January 2026
10th Jan 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
684
photos
32
followers
27
following
166% complete
View this month »
601
602
603
604
605
606
607
608
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
10th January 2026 1:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
palm
,
lensbaby
,
f4
,
doubleglass
,
carpuus fortunei
Susan Wakely
ace
Great PoV.
January 10th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close