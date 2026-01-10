Previous
The heart of a palm by tiaj1402
Photo 608

The heart of a palm

Bit of a baking day today! Fruit cake for my partner's birthday (his request) and a gluten free ginger marble cake for me. Playtime for me in the garden with the camera while they were in the oven!
10th January 2026 10th Jan 26

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
Susan Wakely ace
Great PoV.
January 10th, 2026  
