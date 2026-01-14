Previous
On the outside looking in by tiaj1402
Photo 611

On the outside looking in

Lovely lunchtime walk today in the winter sunshine. I headed towards a newly painted wall that stood out in the distance and was very happy to see these shadows!
14th January 2026 14th Jan 26

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
167% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact