Photo 611
On the outside looking in
Lovely lunchtime walk today in the winter sunshine. I headed towards a newly painted wall that stood out in the distance and was very happy to see these shadows!
14th January 2026
14th Jan 26
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
687
photos
32
followers
27
following
167% complete
Tags
lensbaby
,
softfocus
,
f4
,
angersteinlane
