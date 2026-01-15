Previous
When your partner regularly indulges in silliness! by tiaj1402
Photo 612

When your partner regularly indulges in silliness!

I have a long commute so I get as much ready the night before as I can. This was left out to make an omelette in the morning to take to work for breakfast.
For the silly/fun theme!
15th January 2026 15th Jan 26

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
