Previous
Leaf fall by tiaj1402
Photo 616

Leaf fall

For the back to basics theme - perspective.
I struggled with the focus on this one and I was squatting in a pretty tight spot to take the shot under the arm rest of the bench!
19th January 2026 19th Jan 26

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
168% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact