Inner glow

Early start at work today and my route from the station to the office takes me down a little slip road that has a pub on the corner. I was surprised to see light in the pub at 7:15!
20th January 2026 20th Jan 26

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
