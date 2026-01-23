Sign up
Photo 620
Aftermath
We have a training/meeting room at work that has some beautiful windows that I had intended to get a photo of..... however this stack of plates caught my eye!
For the January word list - lunch, just not mine!
23rd January 2026
23rd Jan 26
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
697
photos
32
followers
26
following
170% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
23rd January 2026 2:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lunch
,
lensbaby
,
sol45
,
jan26words
