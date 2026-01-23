Previous
Aftermath by tiaj1402
Photo 620

Aftermath

We have a training/meeting room at work that has some beautiful windows that I had intended to get a photo of..... however this stack of plates caught my eye!
For the January word list - lunch, just not mine!
23rd January 2026 23rd Jan 26

Tia

@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
