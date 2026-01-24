Previous
Planted bulbs and outfoxed the foxes by tiaj1402
Photo 621

Planted bulbs and outfoxed the foxes

It has been a challenge, to say the least, to keep the foxes away since I planted these bulbs last year. I finally resorted to sheets of perspex over the planters at night remembering to remove them during the day.
