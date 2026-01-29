Shapes

Someone at work saw me using my camera and what followed was a really enjoyable long conversation with a fellow enthusiast! I told him about this site and have emailed him a link. There is a photography competition at work with really abstract themes that had initially put me off despite the big money prizes! After talking to Stuart, I may have a rethink.

As my post-lunch walk was cut short I headed straight to this house that I had been meaning to get a shot of for some time. I like the different shapes.