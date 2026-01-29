Previous
Shapes by tiaj1402
Photo 625

Shapes

Someone at work saw me using my camera and what followed was a really enjoyable long conversation with a fellow enthusiast! I told him about this site and have emailed him a link. There is a photography competition at work with really abstract themes that had initially put me off despite the big money prizes! After talking to Stuart, I may have a rethink.
As my post-lunch walk was cut short I headed straight to this house that I had been meaning to get a shot of for some time. I like the different shapes.
29th January 2026 29th Jan 26

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
171% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
How exciting!!!

Do like your composition of a potential uninteresting subject
January 31st, 2026  
Babs ace
How exciting to have a workmate who is interested in photography too. Hope he joins us in 365
January 31st, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact