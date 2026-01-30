Previous
About to drop by tiaj1402
Photo 626

About to drop

Still outfoxing the foxes! I found an old fireguard in the loft that is no longer needed but came in very useful for making a raised cover for my plant troughs protecting the emerging bulbs from foxes. Overnight rain added its magic!
Tia

@tiaj1402
