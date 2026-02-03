Sign up
Photo 629
Gothic
For FOR26.
Winchester House - built in the 1857 for the sons and orphans of missionaries. It is very close to the building I work in and now stands empty. Just look at those beautiful windows!
3rd February 2026
3rd Feb 26
4
0
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
706
photos
32
followers
27
following
172% complete
623
624
625
626
627
628
629
630
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
2nd February 2026 2:01pm
for26
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous looking building.
February 4th, 2026
Corinne C
ace
Great in B&W
February 4th, 2026
Babs
ace
What a fabulous building. So sad it stands empty.
February 4th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Neat capture of the architectural details
February 4th, 2026
