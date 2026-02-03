Previous
Gothic by tiaj1402
Gothic

For FOR26.
Winchester House - built in the 1857 for the sons and orphans of missionaries. It is very close to the building I work in and now stands empty. Just look at those beautiful windows!
3rd February 2026 3rd Feb 26

Tia

Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous looking building.
February 4th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
Great in B&W
February 4th, 2026  
Babs ace
What a fabulous building. So sad it stands empty.
February 4th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Neat capture of the architectural details
February 4th, 2026  
