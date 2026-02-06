Previous
Waiting by tiaj1402
Photo 632

Waiting

I took advantage of an early start at work to get this shot of the large, empty waiting room at Blackheath Station.
Taken on my 'phone and uploaded to my laptop so that I could convert it to black and white in Lightroom
6th February 2026 6th Feb 26

Tia

@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
