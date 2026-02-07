Sign up
Previous
Photo 633
I have a handle on this
For the 52 week challenge - colour black and white. I love black iron so I have a lot of it at home - hinges, door handles, curtain poles, coat hooks.....
7th February 2026
7th Feb 26
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
