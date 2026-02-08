Previous
Shapely by tiaj1402
Photo 634

Shapely

A little outdoor mirror with a rather nice sconce attached! Its been in my garden a number of years now and has been a photo subject a few times.
8th February 2026 8th Feb 26

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
173% complete

Susan Wakely ace
A nice piece to have in the garden.
February 10th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Neat textures, shapes
February 10th, 2026  
