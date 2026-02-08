Sign up
Photo 634
Shapely
A little outdoor mirror with a rather nice sconce attached! Its been in my garden a number of years now and has been a photo subject a few times.
8th February 2026
8th Feb 26
2
1
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
711
photos
31
followers
26
following
173% complete
628
629
630
631
632
633
634
635
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
8th February 2026 11:18am
Privacy
Public
Tags
for2026
Susan Wakely
ace
A nice piece to have in the garden.
February 10th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Neat textures, shapes
February 10th, 2026
