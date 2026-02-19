Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 645
Medicated
Still battling with toothache.
2 challenges with one photo!
19th February 2026
19th Feb 26
3
1
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
722
photos
31
followers
26
following
176% complete
639
640
641
642
643
644
645
646
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
20th February 2026 3:24pm
Privacy
Public
for2026
,
52wc-2026-w8
,
windowlightonly
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Nice shot, despite your pain. Toothaches are the worst! Hope the problem gets resolved soon.
February 20th, 2026
BillyBoy
Nicely composed and lit.
February 20th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
ouch
February 20th, 2026
