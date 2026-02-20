Previous
Neglect by tiaj1402
Photo 646

Neglect

Inspired by a recent shot by Boxplayer to take this. I didn't have to go far; this is just outside my front door. The whole wall needs replacing and it is on my to do list for this year!
20th February 2026 20th Feb 26

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
176% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
looks like a big job - I like how nature is claiming it tho lol
February 20th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact