Perched by tiaj1402
Perched

Blackheath has a very large population of crows who all seem to get on very well with all the ducks, geese, swans and pigeons! This one let me get quite close.
24th February 2026 24th Feb 26

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
Susan Wakely ace
Great silhouette.
February 25th, 2026  
