G is for Grandma by tiaj1402
Photo 654

G is for Grandma

My young grandson bought me this mug for my birthday earlier this month.

And so ends Flash of Red February 2026!
28th February 2026 28th Feb 26

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
179% complete

Corinne C ace
So sweet
February 28th, 2026  
