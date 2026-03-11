Previous
Doronicum Leonardo by tiaj1402
Photo 665

Doronicum Leonardo

A member of the Aster family. I'm partial to a daisy like flower!
For Rainbow March
11th March 2026 11th Mar 26

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
182% complete

Photo Details

Mallory ace
a fun image
March 11th, 2026  
