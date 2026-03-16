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Tea for 2 by tiaj1402
Photo 670

Tea for 2

For rainbow March.
I wanted to use the last of the natural light for this so put the camera on the work and rested the lens on the lens cap and used the self-timer.
16th March 2026 16th Mar 26

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
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