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Backlit by tiaj1402
Photo 673

Backlit

For Rainbow March
At home today and as I was moving a few things around, the window light behind an artificial leaf sprig caught my eye.
19th March 2026 19th Mar 26

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
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Diana ace
Well spotted and captured.
March 19th, 2026  
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