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On the mend by tiaj1402
Photo 674

On the mend

For Rainbow March

Trying to make my favourite socks last a bit longer. Can't decide on a thread colour...... I can't mend them invisibly so why not make a feature of it!
20th March 2026 20th Mar 26

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
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