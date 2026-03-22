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Brighter days are coming by tiaj1402
Photo 676

Brighter days are coming

For Rainbow March

I had to stop running a couple of years ago due to some hip issues and went back to swimming instead. These were my running sunglasses. They have a special coating which has caught the reflections and window light.
22nd March 2026 22nd Mar 26

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
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Photo Details

Babs ace
What a clever shot. fav.
March 26th, 2026  
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