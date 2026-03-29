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Indecision by tiaj1402
Photo 683

Indecision

For Rainbow March.
I don't often buy fabric unless I have a specific plan for it but I couldn't resist this one! I already had matching thread and buttons so just need to decide...
29th March 2026 29th Mar 26

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
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Dorothy ace
Hope to see what you make from this.
March 29th, 2026  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely, love the colour
March 29th, 2026  
JackieR ace
It is a very pretty colour
March 29th, 2026  
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