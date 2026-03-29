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Previous
Photo 683
Indecision
For Rainbow March.
I don't often buy fabric unless I have a specific plan for it but I couldn't resist this one! I already had matching thread and buttons so just need to decide...
29th March 2026
29th Mar 26
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Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
760
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33
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25
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Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
29th March 2026 10:18am
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rainbow-2026
Dorothy
ace
Hope to see what you make from this.
March 29th, 2026
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely, love the colour
March 29th, 2026
JackieR
ace
It is a very pretty colour
March 29th, 2026
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