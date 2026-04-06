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Blade of grass by tiaj1402
Photo 691

Blade of grass

For single subject April - Leaf

I'd never considered that grass was leaves but Google confirmed that a blade of grass is indeed a leaf. On my hands and knees in the gorgeous spring sunshine for this one!
6th April 2026 6th Apr 26

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
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JackieR ace
Wonderful!!!
April 6th, 2026  
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