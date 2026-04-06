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Previous
Photo 691
Blade of grass
For single subject April - Leaf
I'd never considered that grass was leaves but Google confirmed that a blade of grass is indeed a leaf. On my hands and knees in the gorgeous spring sunshine for this one!
6th April 2026
6th Apr 26
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Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
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Photo Details
Views
4
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1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
6th April 2026 10:50am
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leaf
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grass
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lensbaby
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sol45
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macrofilters
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30-shots2026
JackieR
ace
Wonderful!!!
April 6th, 2026
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