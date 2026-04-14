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A single drop by tiaj1402
Photo 699

A single drop

For single subject April - leaf

I did not see the single rain drop until after I had uploaded the images as I was concentrating on manual focus; all lensbabies require manual focusing. So this was a lovely surprise!
And so ends the week using the soft focus optic.
14th April 2026 14th Apr 26

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
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KoalaGardens🐨 ace
that water drop is amazing
April 14th, 2026  
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