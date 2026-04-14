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Previous
Photo 699
A single drop
For single subject April - leaf
I did not see the single rain drop until after I had uploaded the images as I was concentrating on manual focus; all lensbabies require manual focusing. So this was a lovely surprise!
And so ends the week using the soft focus optic.
14th April 2026
14th Apr 26
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Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
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Photo Details
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Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
14th April 2026 7:25am
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KoalaGardens🐨
ace
that water drop is amazing
April 14th, 2026
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