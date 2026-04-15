Previous
Hands by tiaj1402
Photo 700

Hands

For single subject April - leaf

When I saw these leaves I thought of the Grinch's hands!
Taken with Lensbaby Edge 50 which is a new optic for me; I used it for the first time today.
15th April 2026 15th Apr 26

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
191% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact