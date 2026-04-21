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Euphorbia Martini by tiaj1402
Photo 706

Euphorbia Martini

For single subject April - leaf

Converted to black and white with a Lightroom preset.
And so ends the 3rd week of Lensbaby, Different optic tomorrow.
21st April 2026 21st Apr 26

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
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