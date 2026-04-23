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Standing proud by tiaj1402
Photo 708

Standing proud

For single subject April - leaf
23rd April 2026 23rd Apr 26

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
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Photo Details

*lynn ace
great focus on the one beautiful leaf
April 23rd, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
superb selective focus
April 23rd, 2026  
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