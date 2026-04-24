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Autumn colour in Spring by tiaj1402
Photo 709

Autumn colour in Spring

For single subject April - leaf

No time to get a photo today; I'm having hand surgery on Monday and anticipating being off work for 6 weeks so was very busy making sure I cleared my work load!
This was taken several days ago but edited today.
24th April 2026 24th Apr 26

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
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