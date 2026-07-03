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Petals by tiaj1402
Photo 719

Petals

From the July word list.

Out in the Kent countryside for a 4 mile walk and came upon this expanse of cornflowers at the edge of a field. I took a lot of photos but could not do the scene justice. I do like how my wide angle lens can focus at very short distance.
3rd July 2026 3rd Jul 26

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
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gloria jones ace
Wonderful focus, dof, light
July 3rd, 2026  
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