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Circles by tiaj1402
Photo 721

Circles

From July's word list

I love a pebble and particularly like those with holes!
5th July 2026 5th Jul 26

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
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Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely find
July 6th, 2026  
Diana ace
Amazing find and shot, it almost looks like a skull!
July 6th, 2026  
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